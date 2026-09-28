Biomednewsbreaks - Transcode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Reports Updated Phase 1A Data For TTX-MC138 In Advanced Solid Tumors
A total of 98 doses had been administered as of Sept. 1, with no dose-limiting toxicities reported and no treatment-emergent adverse events leading to treatment discontinuation, including at the highest evaluated dose of 4.8 mg/kg. Exploratory RNA-sequencing analysis also identified treatment-associated immune effects that the company said support the observed clinical activity, although the small-sample biomarker findings require confirmation in larger studies. TransCode is evaluating dose-expansion strategies and plans to continue assessing safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and antitumor activity.
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About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics is a clinical stage company pioneering immuno-oncology and RNA therapeutic treatments for high risk and advanced cancers. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.
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