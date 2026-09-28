Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Its $4,900 Gold Forecast For 2026
All in all, Goldman Sachs is certain that the structural setup of the gold market is strongly bullish, but short-term factors could introduce high volatility that could make prices swing either way on a dime. Gold industry stakeholders like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) therefore need to keep a close eye on the different market drivers so that they...
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