Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Its $4,900 Gold Forecast For 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs analysts released a note indicating that gold is slated to end this year selling at $4,900 for each ounce. This week, the bank released another research note reaffirming their earlier forecast and explaining their view of how bullion's market could play out over the remaining months of 2026.

All in all, Goldman Sachs is certain that the structural setup of the gold market is strongly bullish, but short-term factors could introduce high volatility that could make prices swing either way on a dime. Gold industry stakeholders like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) therefore need to keep a close eye on the different market drivers so that they...

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