Chef Deb Coaching Announces The 11Th Annual SHARPEN For Culinary Leaders

Chef Deb - Founder/Owner of Chef Deb Coaching

The Two-Day Event Offers Established Culinary Business Owners Strategy and An Execution Roadmap for 2027 Success

- Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/Owner of Chef Deb CoachingDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chef Deb Coaching, a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs, is excited to announce the 11th Annual SHARPEN event, From the Stove to CEOTM, January 28–29 at the Meacham International Airport Conference Center in Fort Worth, Texas.Designed for private chefs, caterers, bakers, product developers, food entrepreneurs, restaurant owners, and culinary business owners who“are done playing small,” SHARPEN is created, hosted and coached by serial culinary business entrepreneur, Chef Deb Oxman Owner and Founder of Savor Culinary Services and Chef Deb Coaching, and published author of: So You're a Chef Now What? and co-author of Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Behind Their Brand.“At most events, you take notes and you leave with a list of things to figure out later,” says Chef Deb.“At SHARPEN, we do the work in the room, on your business, with your numbers. You work through the decisions in real time, with someone there to challenge your thinking and keep you moving.”The two-day event provides participants with actionable steps to scale their operations, beginning on Day 1 with "People & Strategy." Attendees will learn how to optimize their leadership structure through Let It Go to Move Forward and The People Decision: Right People, Right Seats, which focus on ensuring the right team members are in the correct roles. The day also features a panel of established owners sharing insights on How I Built My Team, alongside a session on utilizing AI as Your Execution Multiplier. To wrap up the first day, the 2027 Industry Forecast and a special guest, will deliver insights into what is changing for the restaurant, food and beverage sectors.Day two shifts the focus toward "Execution & Cash," turning high-level decisions into profitable outcomes. This hands-on segment teaches participants how to maximize profits. Leaders will also gain tools from a session on Marketing & PR Mastery, and a financial deep dive into The Cash Decision: Power of One & Profitability by Design. The event culminates in the creation of a personalized 2027 Roadmap, leaving every attendee with a One-Page Strategic Plan featuring their critical numbers, long-term goals, and an execution strategy for the next 90 days.Chef Deb Coaching has helped hundreds of culinary entrepreneurs across North America and the U.K. stop spinning, start scaling, and build businesses that work for them. SHARPEN is limited to 50 attendees. For more information and to register for the early bird special ($395) visit:###About Chef Deb Oxman:Serial Culinary Business Entrepreneur: Founder/CEO/Lead Coach at Chef Deb Coaching; Founder/Owner of Savor Culinary Services.Chef Deb Oxman founded Savor Culinary Services in 2002, and Chef Deb Coaching in 2014. Today, Savor is an award-winning company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Chef Deb Coaching is a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs across North America and the U.K.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age two that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love.Chef Deb trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy and the Culinary School of Fort Worth. She is a long-time member of IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals). She has owned seven culinary businesses, including a catering company, personal chef businesses, restaurants, and food product companies.As a serial culinary business owner for more than 20 years, Chef Deb has won Chef of the Year, Marketer of the Year, and Website of the Year (USPCA), Best Catering Company (Fort Worth Magazine), participated in major charitable events as a celebrity chef and has been featured in media outlets that include ABC, NBC, CBS, Indulge Magazine, Entrepreneurial Chef, and more.She is the published author of: So You're a Chef Now What? And the co-author of Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Behind Their Brand. Chef Deb served as Founding Board Member for Cuisine for Healing and serves as Advisory Board Member for Tarrant County College's Hospitality Program.Giving back to the community is one of Chef Deb's priorities as a business owner. Each year she donates her culinary services and provides free meals and monetary donations to organizations throughout Dallas and Fort Worth, including: Empty Bowls, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Wish with Wings, March of Dimes, Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.

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Chef Deb Coaching Announces the 11th Annual SHARPEN for Culinary Leaders News Provided By Maya Brook September 28, 2026, 18:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Food & Beverage Industry



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