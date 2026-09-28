Dr. Sara Spowart, Author, Encourages Readers To Look Beyond What's Missing And Appreciate What They Already Have

Dr. Sara Spowart

Author and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Encourages Readers to Recognize the Love and Blessings Already Present in Their Lives

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where people are often encouraged to focus on what they want next, Dr. Sara Spowart, author and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, believes there is another question worth asking: What if people paused long enough to appreciate what they already have?

“Happiness is understanding that you cannot get what you want all the time. It's about compromise. People are going through so much, and I want everyone to know how important it is to cherish their loved ones and appreciate what they have,” says Dr. Spowart.

In her book,“You Are Love: The Discovery of Happiness,” Dr. Spowart explores the connection between love, forgiveness, gratitude and happiness, encouraging readers to look inward rather than constantly searching outside themselves for fulfillment.

Forgiveness plays an important role in that process. For Dr. Spowart, forgiveness is not about pretending painful experiences did not happen or excusing the actions of others. It is about releasing the emotional weight of the past and creating space for love, gratitude and a new perspective.

“When we hold onto resentment, anger or disappointment, we can lose sight of everything that is still good in our lives,” says Dr. Spowart.“Forgiveness gives us an opportunity to release what no longer serves us and recognize the love, relationships, experiences and blessings that are already present.”

Gratitude can shift that perspective even further. Rather than measuring happiness by what is missing, Dr. Spowart encourages people to notice the people, opportunities, lessons and everyday moments that already bring meaning to their lives.

That does not mean ignoring hardship. Instead, Dr. Spowart encourages readers to acknowledge difficult experiences while also making room for appreciation. A challenging season can exist alongside something beautiful. Disappointment can exist alongside love. Loss can exist alongside gratitude.

Depression affects millions of Americans. According to the CDC, 13.1% of people ages 12 and older experienced depression during a two-week period in the latest national data, up from 8.2% in 2013–2014 to 13.1% in 2021–2023. Against that backdrop, Dr. Spowart points to the importance of also recognizing what remains in a person's life, including the people they love, the experiences they value and the things they can still appreciate.

“I want readers to reconsider the way they define happiness. My work as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and author has shown me the importance of self-compassion, mindfulness and empathy. I also believe love plays a powerful role in how we experience our lives. When we learn to extend love and compassion to ourselves, we can begin to see our experiences, relationships and even our challenges through a different lens.”

For readers caught up in what they wish they had, what went wrong or who hurt them, Dr. Spowart offers another perspective: pause, forgive where possible, love more deeply and appreciate what is already here.

“You may not have everything you want,” says Dr. Spowart,“but there is still something to appreciate, something to love and something to be grateful for.”

Through“You Are Love,” Dr. Spowart invites readers to look beyond the constant pursuit of the next achievement, possession or circumstance and consider whether greater happiness can begin with a deeper appreciation for themselves and the life they are already living.

About Dr. Sara Spowart

Dr. Sara Spowart is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, author, and creator of Compassion-Based Happiness. She specializes in trauma recovery and previously worked as a therapist for survivors of violence, abuse, and crime. She holds a Ph.D. and a Doctorate in Marriage and Family Therapy, alongside advanced education in happiness studies. Her work focuses on happiness, mindfulness, empathy, self-compassion, and emotional well-being. She is the author of“You Are Love: The Discovery of Happiness.”

To learn more, please visit:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Sara Spowart, Author, Encourages Readers to Look Beyond What's Missing and Appreciate What They Already Have News Provided By Boundless Media September 28, 2026, 18:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.