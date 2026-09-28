Char Dham Yatra Draws Record Pilgrims, Badrinath And Gangotri Set New Highs

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Sep 28 (IANS) The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is witnessing a record influx of pilgrims this year, with devotees visiting Badrinath and Gangotri crossing previous records amid enhanced arrangements by the state government.

According to the state government, over 18.10 lakh pilgrims have visited Badrinath Dham so far, while Gangotri has recorded its highest-ever footfall of 8.41 lakh devotees. Pilgrimage footfall at Yamunotri has crossed 7.5 lakh, while 15.57 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath.

Overall, 53,23,401 pilgrims have visited the four Char Dham shrines so far this pilgrimage season. During the corresponding period last year, the combined footfall was around 46 lakh.

With nearly one-and-a-half months of the pilgrimage season remaining, the state government expects pilgrim numbers to rise further.

The Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage has also witnessed strong participation, with 3,52,765 devotees visiting the shrine so far. The government said this is the first time in several years that the number has crossed the three-lakh mark.

The pilgrimage is being conducted with heightened monitoring and preparedness, with devotees' safety as the top priority. The Disaster Management Department has been kept on round-the-clock alert in Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts, which are among the key districts linked to the Char Dham route.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the first phase of the Char Dham Yatra was highly successful and that many pilgrims were arriving during the second phase as well.

“Keeping this in view, all necessary arrangements have been made for a safe, smooth, and organised pilgrimage. The Disaster Management Department has been kept on alert in all districts connected with the yatra,” Dhami said.

He added that senior officials at the state and district levels were continuously reviewing the pilgrimage arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.