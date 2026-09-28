Odisha: CAG Flags Irregularities In PMKKKY Implementation

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 28 (IANS) The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed serious irregularities in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) in Odisha, a welfare scheme implemented by District Mineral Foundations (DMFs) in mining-affected areas.

The CAG's Performance Audit Report on PMKKKY and DMF functioning in Odisha, tabled in the Assembly on Monday, covers 2015–16 to 2023–24 with test checks in Jajpur, Kendujhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur.

The audit found that none of the six audited DMFs had prepared Perspective or Master Plans, and funds meant for mining-affected people were spent in non-affected villages.

“Audit findings revealed systemic shortcomings in assessment, collection and monitoring of DMF contributions. Incorrect application of prescribed rates, failure to reassess contributions after final royalty assessments and non-levy of interest on delayed payments collectively resulted in a loss of Rs 73.71 crore,” the CAG said.

The six DMFs collected Rs 22,568.17 crore, including interest, and sanctioned 17,435 projects worth Rs 20,947.52 crore. However, only Rs 10,092.53 crore (48.18 per cent) was utilised by March 2024. None of the DMFs had prepared long-term strategic plans as required under guidelines.

The CAG noted that none of the six DMFs had created endowment funds for sustainable livelihood support despite receiving Rs 20,795.51 crore in contributions and Rs 1,772.66 crore in interest. In Kendujhar and Sundargarh, 9,739 projects worth Rs 17,926.79 crore were sanctioned between 2015–16 and 2023–24. Yet, Rs 983.32 crore was spent on 976 projects in non-affected villages, while no project was implemented in 488 directly affected and 96 indirectly affected villages.

Implementing agencies in Jajpur, Kendujhar and Sundargarh had not returned Rs 470.25 crore in unspent amounts and Rs 26.51 crore in interest earned to the respective DMFs.

The report highlighted losses due to mismanagement.“DMF Kendujhar did not invest funds in fixed deposits. Owing to imprudent investment decisions, DMF Kendujhar bore a loss of interest amounting to Rs 84.51 crore,” the CAG noted.

Similarly, Rs 25.01 crore (25.06 per cent) of Rs 99.81 crore in administrative expenditure was irregularly utilised for non-administrative purposes, including police patrol vehicles, renovation of a municipality office, a reading room at the Collector's residence, and inauguration and school function charges in Sundargarh.

Expenditure of Rs 136.77 crore on construction of a hockey stadium by Sundargarh DMF was also termed irregular, as the project did not fall under permissible activities under PMKKKY guidelines.