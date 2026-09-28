Revanth Reddy On Telangana's Student Politics, North-South Divide

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday delved into student politics in Telangana, the prevailing political system in North and South India and the Congress party's challenges after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Participating in "India's Next Chapter" at the conclave organised by the Assam daily "Pratidin" in Delhi today, the Chief Minister said that the Student unions in Telangana are relatively few; there are only Left-wing and Right-wing groups.

Student Politics vs Mainstream Politics

The CM observed that the NSUI does not have much influence and the political system adopted in North and South India were also different. "In our region, someone who wins a student election-such as for the Law College or Arts College-representing the ABVP might later contest as an MLA candidate for the Congress party. Even if a student is active in a union at the university, their family remains aligned with the Congress party back in their village. The BJP does not hold much significance in Telangana. While the ABVP have influence in student politics, the Congress holds sway in mainstream politics," he said.

Political Journey

CM Revanth Reddy shared his political journey, beginning as a ZPTC member in 2006 and as an MLC in 2007 as an independent candidate. On both occasions, he defeated Congress candidates. At that time, there were only two major parties-Congress and Telugu Desam, he added.

Since he did not have relations with Congress leaders in the district, the Chief Minister said he felt that being in the opposition was the best way to fight against the government. He joined the Telugu Desam Party and was elected as an MLA representing that party in 2009 and 2014.

Joining Congress and Post-Bifurcation Politics

He joined the Congress party in 2017 and was elected as an MP in 2019. The CM further highlighted the political transformation after the state bifurcation. "The TDP lost its grip in Telangana because the leadership was based in Andhra Pradesh."

On the advice of people, Revanth said he joined Congress. "The Telugu Desam Party was allied with the NDA at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh, while the BRS government was in power in Telangana." He said he fought against both.

The CM said he has well-wishers within the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh, and Jairam Ramesh. According to him, after the 2014 elections, the political contest in the state became a battle between KCR and him. The then BRS government sent him to jail multiple times; in fact, he visited jail more often than the Assembly.

On Rahul Gandhi's Leadership

CM Revanth Reddy recalled how he met Rahul Gandhi, spoke to him for 15 minutes and decided to work with the Congress leader. "Rahul Gandhi has no personal agenda, and his top agenda is the nation," he added.

The CM said that whether he was in a student union or in Naidu's party, his goal was always to do something for the country and the state. (ANI)

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