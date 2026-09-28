Azio AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO) Unveils Flagship Atlas One Project To Tackle AI's Power Shortage

Utility power for large data centers can take years to secure, and demand continues to rise faster than the grid can expand to meet it. Atlas One is Azio AI Holdings' answer to that pressure; the project spans more than 548 acres in south Texas and is engineered for up to 500 megawatts of planned behind-the-meter power capacity. The name Atlas One reflects a broader naming convention the company plans to use going forward, tying separate land, power and fiber updates together under one project.

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Building an AI data center is no longer just about buying enough graphical processing units (“GPUs”); rather, it is about finding enough electricity to run them. Azio AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO) is committed to addressing that challenge, and just announced its Atlas One project, a South Texas compute campus designed around power the company generates itself.

Utility power for large data centers can take years to secure, and demand continues to rise faster than the grid can expand to meet it. Goldman Sachs Research projects U.S. data center power demand will climb from 31 gigawatts in 2025 to 66 gigawatts in...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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