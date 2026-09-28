Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Grows Its Nevada Resource Base As Gold Reclaims Role As A Global Reserve Asset

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

New analysis noted that gold is“becoming the reserve asset of a new, multipolar world.” Resource growth is one of the clearest signals a mining company can offer in that environment, and Lahontan Gold Corp. has delivered exactly that. Lahontan is using this expanded resource base to move toward becoming a producer rather than remaining purely an explorer.

Gold miners with expanding resources and open mineralization are drawing fresh attention as investors look for ways to participate in a metal that is being redefined as a strategic reserve asset. That backdrop is exactly where Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) sits, having just grown the resource base at its flagship Santa Fe project in Nevada while continuing to drill targets that extend well beyond its current pit outlines.

The case for gold's expanding role in the global financial system was laid out in detail in a recent analysis from Sprott Inc., a firm known for its precious metals expertise. The report stated that gold is“becoming the reserve asset of a new, multipolar world,” pointing to central banks diversifying away from dollar-denominated reserves as geopolitical tensions rise. The analysis also...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN