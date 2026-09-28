La Liga: Javier Aguirre To Take Things 'One Step At A Time' After Taking Over Struggling Valencia

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Sep 28 (IANS) Javier Aguirre said he will take things "one step at a time" as he took over at struggling La Liga outfit Valencia.

The former Mexico national team coach returned to Spain, where he has already coached sides such as Atletico Madrid, Osasuna, Mallorca and Levante, with the task of lifting Valencia out of the bottom three, where it currently sits with just four points from the first seven matches of the season.

Speaking at his official presentation, Aguirre said he could "never say no" to a "historic" club like Valencia.

He told the press he had accepted the offer to coach the struggling giant almost as soon as he received it, but when asked if he could help qualify the team that is currently 19th in La Liga for Europa (which will give him an automatic contract extension beyond the end of June 2027), he said he preferred to "take things one step at a time. I don't like thinking too far ahead."

He insisted he was "only thinking about" his debut away to Racing Santander on October 11th, but added that his contract wasn't the most important thing, reports Xinhua. "There have been situations where I didn't finish a contract I had, and others where I stayed on without one. If we're comfortable, I'll stay," he insisted.

The 67-year-old, who stepped down as Mexico coach after this summer's World Cup, has signed a contract until June 2027, with an option to extend the deal for another season.

Aguirre's appointment, overseen by Valencia's new sporting director Braulio Vazquez, marks his return to Spanish football, where he has previously coached Osasuna and Atletico Madrid, among other clubs.

He replaces Carlos Corberan, who was sacked following Valencia's 1-0 defeat to Sevilla.

Reserve team coach Oscar Sanchez subsequently took charge, overseeing a midweek victory away to Alaves and a narrow 3-2 home defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Aguirre will have the international break to work with his new squad before making his debut away to Racing Santander on October 11.