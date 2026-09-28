Afghan, Uzbek Officials Discuss Technical Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Standard and Quality Authority (ASQA) and Uzbekistan's Agency for Technical Regulation in Termez have discussed strengthening technical cooperation between the two countries, exchanging expertise in quality management and removing technical barriers to trade.

In a statement, ASQA said a three-member delegation from the authority met officials from Uzbekistan's Agency for Technical Regulation at the International Trade Centre's free trade zone in Termez, also known as Hairatan.

The two sides also discussed finalising a technical cooperation agreement and strengthening metrology (measurement) systems in the mining, energy, health and production sectors.

The establishment of mobile metrology services for Afghanistan was also discussed.

The Uzbek side expressed readiness to organise training seminars and build the capacity of Afghan specialists in technical regulations and metrology, the statement added.

The Afghan delegation included Mawlawi Mohammad Hanif Kasawi, head of provincial affairs at ASQA, Mawlawi Shir Agha Jalib, head of monitoring the implementation of national standards and building codes and Mohammad Hamayoon Hashimi, senior adviser to ASQA.

The Uzbek delegation included Lazizbek Saidoripov, first deputy head of the Agency for Technical Regulation, the agency's head of foreign affairs, the deputy head of the Standards Institute, the head of the Uzbekistan Institute of Metrology and representatives of the Ministry of Transport and the Association of Industrial Enterprises of Construction Materials.

hz/kk