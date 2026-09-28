4 Detained Over Murder, Drug Sale In Jawzjan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Security forces have detained four people in two separate cases on charges of murder and selling drugs in Aqcha district of northern Jawzjan province, an official said on Monday.

Police spokesman Abdul Sattar Halimi said three people had been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man in Aqcha district.

He said the suspects had stabbed the man to death and security forces identified and arrested them after a day of efforts and several targeted operations.

He explained that the motive behind the murder remained unclear and investigations were ongoing.

He added that intelligence and security forces in Aqcha district had arrested a shopkeeper on charges of selling drugs, including methamphetamine and intoxicating tablets.

According to him, the individual was arrested red-handed while selling drugs after being identified. One and a half kilogrammes of hashish and some intoxicating tablets were also recovered from his possession.

The detainee had been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation, the police spokesman concluded.

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