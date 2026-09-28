Survey: Limited Partner Interest In Alternatives Hits 5-Year High, Fund Managers Back In Favor
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- LPs Lean In On ALTS Fund Managers Remain LPs' Top Channel Into Private Markets North America Reasserts Itself As Top Geographic Region For Investment LPs Look To AI To Get More From Existing Resources, Favor Practical Innovation Over Hype LP Operational Progress Is Offset By Persistent Challenges Additional LP Trends Available In Report
The fifth edition of the Dynamo Frontline Insight Report: Trends, Challenges, and Insights from Global Limited Partners
The research yielded five important takeaways for the private investment market:
Asset allocators' appetite for alternatives investments (ALTS) has never been higher.
Fund managers remain the dominant route into...
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