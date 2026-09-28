Survey: Limited Partner Interest In Alternatives Hits 5-Year High, Fund Managers Back In Favor

MENAFN - ValueWalk)Dynamo Software, a leading provider of AI-powered technology for alternative investments, today released comprehensive results from its 5annual survey of global Limited Partners (LPs). The nearly 30-page report outlines how sentiment has shifted over the past half-decade on a number of topics, from the way asset allocators invest to the technology priorities they choose.

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LPs Lean In On ALTS Fund Managers Remain LPs' Top Channel Into Private Markets North America Reasserts Itself As Top Geographic Region For Investment LPs Look To AI To Get More From Existing Resources, Favor Practical Innovation Over Hype LP Operational Progress Is Offset By Persistent Challenges Additional LP Trends Available In Report

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The fifth edition of the Dynamo Frontline Insight Report: Trends, Challenges, and Insights from Global Limited Partners

The research yielded five important takeaways for the private investment market:

Asset allocators' appetite for alternatives investments (ALTS) has never been higher.

Fund managers remain the dominant route into...