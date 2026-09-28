QU, Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation Sign Agreement To Enhance Student Support, Community Empowerment

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) and Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services signed a joint cooperation agreement, with the aim of establishing an institutional framework to provide financial and academic support to students, and expanding opportunities for training, professional development, and volunteer work.

The agreement was signed by Vice President for Student Affairs at QU, Dr. Mohammad Diab and CEO of Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services, Dr. Ayedh bin Dabsan Al Qahtani, in the presence of leaders and officials from both sides.

The agreement covers a range of areas of cooperation, foremost among them providing QU students with support to help them throughout their educational journey, as well as organizing awareness and capacity-building programs, conducting workshops and training course to develop the skills and capabilities of young people, and promoting a culture of social responsibility and volunteerism.

In remarks on signing the agreement, Dr. Diab affirmed that the agreement reflects the university's commitment to enhancing the student support system, noting that the partnership will create broader opportunities for young people to engage positively in community service and hone their practical experience.

In turn, Dr. Al Qahtani stressed the importance of integration between public benefit organizations and the academic sector to achieve sustainable societal impact.

He also pointed out that the foundation attaches great importance to supporting students, indicating that Qatar University is the country's largest educational institution, which encourages the launch of impactful initiatives designed to foster an encouraging and distinguished educational environment.

Qatar University Thani bin Abdullah Foundation Agreement student support