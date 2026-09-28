Aspire Zone Foundation Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Guyana Football Federation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the development of football in Guyana. The MoU will see developments in the youth teams, grassroots football programmes and the exchange of technical and coaching expertise, while also exploring new opportunities for commercial partnerships.

The MoU was signed at AZF headquarters in Doha by Mr. Abdulla Nasser Al-Naimi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Zone Foundation, and Mr. Wayne Forde, President of the Guyana Football Federation.

Under the MoU, Aspire will support Guyana's Under 14 and Under 17 teams through technical and coaching support, player development and performance assessment. The two parties will also explore the possibility of hosting training camps for both teams at Aspire in Doha, in line with the agreed programmes and subject to facility availability.

In this context, Abdulla Nasser Al Naemi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Zone Foundation, highlighted the importance of the agreement, saying:

“Aspire Zone Foundation is committed to playing an active role in supporting our partners in their pursuit of sporting excellence. We are delighted to collaborate with the Guyana Football Federation to help advance the game, exchange knowledge and expertise, identify emerging talent, and support the development of everyone involved in Guyana's football ecosystem.”

“At Aspire, we take pride in helping shape high performance standards, ensuring they are sustained over time, as we support our partners in reaching new levels of excellence,” he added.

Wayne Forde, President of the Guyana Football Federation, stated:“Youth development is at the heart of the Guyana Football Federation's mission, and following the historic success of our Under-14 Boys in the CFU Challenge Series, we are eager to work with Aspire Zone Foundation to ensure these young players continue to develop and gain exposure to professional football development programmes. We are deeply grateful for the friendship and goodwill we have developed with our colleagues at Aspire, and we look forward to working closely together to advance the spirit of this partnership and create meaningful pathways for the next generation of Guyanese footballers.”

As part of the MoU, Kotinos (Aspire Sports Consulting and Management) will lead the advisory services, including an assessment of Guyana's football ecosystem, the identification of development opportunities and the preparation of a roadmap to support the agreed areas of cooperation.

The MoU reflects the shared commitment of Aspire Zone Foundation and the Guyana Football Federation to the continued development of football in Guyana, to strengthening the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and to building opportunities for lasting collaboration.

AZF Guyana Football Federation coaching