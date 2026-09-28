Minister Of Finance Affirms Qatar's Commitment To Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Finance and Chair of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for 2026, Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, has affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to fostering multilateral cooperation. He also voiced Qatar's appreciation for the bank's role in supporting sustainable infrastructure development and enhancing connectivity among member states.

In his remarks at the opening session of the 11th Annual Meeting of the AIIB Board of Governors, HE al-Kuwari said as an AIIB founding member, Qatar remains committed to fostering multilateral cooperation. He expressed Qatar's appreciation for the bank's contribution to supporting sustainable infrastructure development and cross-border connectivity among its members.

He noted that as the world faces complex challenges, continued investment in sustainable infrastructure and practical cooperation remain essential for supporting growth, resilience, and shared prosperity.

HE al-Kuwari emphasised that Qatar's hosting of this meeting reflects its commitment to supporting international partnerships and fostering dialogue and cooperation among nations, financial institutions, and development bodies. This contributes to advancing sustainable development efforts and financing infrastructure projects that drive growth and shared prosperity.

He also highlighted the resilience Qatar and its institutions amidst regional circumstances, noting the country's enduring role as a mediator and a voice advocating for de-escalation and dialogue. This role reinforces Qatar's international standing and underscores the fact that hosting this event is an extension of its approach rooted in multilateral cooperation.

He commended AIIB's achievements, noting that last year hank approved $10.6bn in financing across 57 projects. Notably, 71% of this funding was allocated to climate-related outcomes, surpassing the bank's established targets. HE al-Kuwari described the new objectives outlined in the updated strategy, including doubling annual financing to $17bn by 2030 and mobilizing greater private capital, as the right goals to advance the meeting's central theme.

The opening session of the 11th Annual Meeting of the AIIB Board of Governors reviewed the bank's priorities for the coming phase and its role in supporting sustainable development, enhancing resilience, and expanding opportunities amidst the challenges and shifts facing the global economy. Discussions also focused on ways to strengthen multilateral cooperation, mobilise capital, and invest in sustainable infrastructure projects.

AIIB multilateral cooperation infrastructure investment