Qatar National Team Wins Category E Gold At The World Chess Olympiad In Samarkand

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar National Chess Team claimed the gold medal in Category E at the 46th World Chess Olympiad, held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from 15 to 28 September 2026, with the participation of 206 countries.

The national team consisted of five players: Hamad Al Kuwari, Irfan Mohammed, Turki Al Kuwari, Khalid Al Jumaat, and Mohammed Jerbi. The Qatari players delivered impressive performances throughout the Olympiad and concluded their campaign by securing first place in their category.

Qatar's participation also witnessed notable individual achievements. National team player Khalid Al Jumaat earned the title of Candidate Master (CM), while Mohammed Jerbi achieved the title of FIDE Master (FM). In addition, the players made significant gains in their international ratings.

The Olympiad competition featured five divisions: A, B, C, D, and E. The Uzbekistan national team won the Open section title, followed by India in second place and Germany in third the administrative side, Mr. Mohammed Al Mudahka, Deputy President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and President of the Qatar Chess Association, participated in the FIDE General Assembly meetings held on the sidelines of the Olympiad. Several Qatari administrative officials also took part in the event, including Ms. Zhu Chen, FIDE Treasurer, and Mr. Hamad Al Tamimi, Advisor to the FIDE Events Commission and Executive Director of the Qatar Chess Association.

Qatari international arbiters Yousef Khalil Al Mohannadi and Sara Al Muhannadi were also among the officiating team responsible for managing the Olympiad competitions on the achievement, Mr. Mohammed Al Mudahka, President of the Qatar Chess Association, expressed his delight with the team's success in the Samarkand Olympiad, praising the outstanding performances delivered by the players. He highlighted that the squad included a number of promising juniors and young players who succeeded in earning international titles and achieving important gains in the world rankings.

Al Mudahka stated that winning the gold medal represents a valuable addition to the accomplishments of Qatari chess and will further strengthen the players' standings in the FIDE rating list emphasized that the Qatar Chess Association will continue its efforts to develop the national teams through comprehensive preparation programs and participation in international tournaments, helping players prepare for future competitions and enhancing Qatar's presence on the international chess stage.

The Qatar National Team concluded its participation in the Samarkand Olympiad with a gold medal in Category E, along with several individual achievements, international titles, and rating gains. The results reflect the continued progress of Qatari chess talent and support the Association's long-term vision of developing a new generation of players capable of competing successfully at the highest international level.

E sports Qatar Gold