State Of Qatar Lays Foundation Stone For Its Pavilion At International Horticultural Exhibition GREEN×EXPO 2027 In Japan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar held the foundation stone laying ceremony for its pavilion project at the International Horticultural Exhibition "GREEN×EXPO 2027" in Yokohama, Japan, marking the start of the project's implementation phase, as part of the State's preparations to participate in this international event scheduled to be held from 19 March to 26 September 2027.

The ceremony was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan and Commissioner General of the State of Qatar Pavilion at the Expo, Jaber Jarallah Al Marri; Deputy Commissioner General and Chair of the Committee for Organizing and Preparing the State of Qatar's Participation in the Expo, Dr. Fayqa Abdullah Ashkanani; and Director of the Projects Management and Development Department at the Ministry of Municipality and Vice Chair of the Committee, Eng. Abdulaziz Al Rumaihi.

It was also attended, from the "GREEN×EXPO 2027" side, by HE Ambassador Jun Shimmi, Commissioner General of the Expo, and Secretary General of the Expo, Masato Komura. along with a number of representatives of the entities concerned with organizing the Expo and implementing the Qatar Pavilion project.

The ceremony witnessed the official handover of the project site to "Studio DODICI," in preparation for the start of the pavilion's implementation works, in accordance with the project requirements and the regulations and standards approved by the organizing entities of "GREEN×EXPO 2027," while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety.

HE Ambassador Jaber Jarallah Al Marri affirmed that laying the foundation stone represents an important milestone in the State of Qatar's participation in "GREEN×EXPO 2027," while also reflecting the depth of the friendship and cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and Japan.

His Excellency said: "Qatar's participation in Yokohama comes as an extension of its experience in hosting the International Horticultural Expo 'Expo 2023 Doha,' and stems from the shared values that unite the two countries in the fields of horticulture, sustainability, innovation, and international cooperation."

He explained that environmental sustainability represents one of the important pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, noting the State's interest in developing sustainable agriculture, enhancing food security, preserving water resources.

The architectural design of the pavilion was selected through a national competition launched by the Ministry of Municipality in partnership with Qatar University and Msheireb Properties, with the participation of 40 female students from the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning at the College of Engineering at Qatar University, in an experience aimed at providing young national talents with the opportunity to participate in designing a project representing the State of Qatar at one of the most prominent international forums specializing in horticulture and sustainability.

The design draws inspiration from aspects of Msheireb's architectural language, reintroducing the concept of the traditional Qatari fareej in a contemporary style that combines modern architecture, nature, and community, while also being suited to the nature of the Expo and the environmental and climatic characteristics of the city of Yokohama.

The design is based on creating a balanced relationship between built spaces and natural elements, so that plants, trees, and open spaces become an essential part of the pavilion experience, translating the Expo's concept of placing nature and sustainability at the heart of the visitor experience.

For her part, Dr. Fayqa Abdullah Ashkanani said that the working teams "are focusing on transforming the design vision into an integrated experience that highlights Qatar's leading initiatives in the fields of sustainability, food security."

She affirmed that the experience gained by the State of Qatar from hosting "Expo 2023 Doha for Horticulture" represents an important foundation to build upon in its participation in Yokohama.

The International Horticultural Exhibition "GREEN×EXPO 2027" is considered one of the most prominent international exhibitions specializing in the fields of horticulture, sustainability, and the environment, and is expected to attract millions of visitors from Japan and various parts of the world, providing a global platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge and showcasing innovative solutions and practices in addressing environmental and developmental challenges.

Tokyo International Horticultural Exhibition Qatar