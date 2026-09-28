AIIB Board Of Governors' 11Th Annual Meeting Begins In Doha
The meeting was attended by governors, senior officials, and partners from various countries around the world.
The annual meeting will explore ways to enhance the response of multilateral institutions, governments, and the private sector to growing infrastructure needs, with a focus on mobilizing private capital, deepening cooperation between institutions and markets, and supporting sustainable infrastructure projects.Qatar AIIB Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
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