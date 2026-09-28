Rabies Prevention: From Ancient Fear To Modern Solutions

Rabies is one of humanity's oldest known zoonotic diseases: terrifying, yet entirely preventable. For Dr. Andre Coetzer, a virologist leading GARC- Rabies Alliance (GARC), the journey began as an academic fascination and became a personal mission. Working in resource-limited communities across Africa and Asia, he has seen the fear rabies causes, as well as the needless loss that follows when solutions, especially dog vaccinations and rapid response after contact with a rabid dog, aren't deployed.

In this interview, Dr. Coetzer explains what the“Zero by 30” goal means, why practical government leadership matters more than political declarations, and how mobile technology, community education, and partnerships with private companies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) can accelerate progress in rabies prevention.



Dr. Coetzer is Chief Executive Officer of GARC. Before his appointment, he served as Technical Director with the organization and brings hands-on experience advancing rabies elimination in communities with limited healthcare resources. He strongly believes in advocacy and in celebrating every win, no matter how small.

You and rabies-why this cause?

It started as an academic interest. By training, I am an academic-I have a PhD in virology-and rabies fascinated me. It's an ancient (think Mesopotamian times), complex zoonotic disease, and we're still learning about it. But once I began working in resource-limited countries in Africa and Asia, it became personal. I've seen rabid dogs and the fear they cause in communities. Every death, be it human or animal, is preventable, and knowing the solution exists, is what motivates me to keep going.

“Zero by 30” can sound abstract. What does success actually mean?

The goal is zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030. When we vaccinate enough dogs, we eliminate rabies in people-and ultimately in animals. The impact goes far beyond one disease: safer communities, better animal welfare, and stronger public health systems. Building capacity for rabies elimination builds capacity for other diseases too: it's classic One Health in action.



With four years to go, what do we need to accelerate progress in rabies elimination?

We have to be honest: 2030 for a world free from dog-mediated rabies is unlikely, but the target is essential because it drives action. What's needed now is a shift from political prioritization to practical action. Governments must fund rabies control-vaccines, resources, and community engagement-and lead their own efforts. International partners, including companies, can play an important supportive role by helping strengthen those government‐led strategies. For example, collaborative initiatives like Stop Rabies work with local authorities to expand vaccination, education, and surveillance, showing how external support can reinforce national elimination plans without replacing them.

Beyond funding, what's the policy lever that's most overlooked?

Advocacy to decision makers. I often see successful programs that aren't being showcased to the people holding the purse strings. If leaders don't see the results, funding stalls. We need governments, and the international community, to tell the story of success (no matter how small), clearly and consistently.

Where does technology make the biggest difference?

Mobile app technology is available but still underutilized in endemic countries. It gives us tangible proof of where vaccinations and education are happening, replaces paper forms, and helps map bite cases and vaccination coverage. That visibility drives more accurate targeting, better surveillance, as well as stronger fundraising and advocacy.

Over 745,000 children educated on prevention and health 131.5 million vaccination doses provided in endemic countries 20 projects worldwide to protect human life and animal health