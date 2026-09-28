Free Digital Courses Helped This Grad Student Make The Leap Into AI Studies

MENAFN - 3BL) VerizonBy Frances Moffett

Free courses build a foundation for AI skills: Rifat Kabir Sharna used free Verizon skill-development courses to build AI skills and strengthen her knowledge of Python programming, leadership and workplace communication while preparing for graduate study. New AI skills drive confidence: The certifications she earned through Verizon's programs helped strengthen her technical foundation and confidence; she was later accepted into four of the five graduate programs she applied to for a master's degree in computer science with a focus on AI. Putting AI skills to work in school: Sharna uses AI to research course material and improve her writing, while also building her knowledge through AI coursework and participation in her school's AI club.

When Rifat Kabir Sharna moved with her husband from Bangladesh to Columbus, Ohio, in November 2023, she hoped to build her career in technology. Although she had experience in tech and media, she knew she would need to deepen her expertise to establish herself professionally in the United States.

But transitioning to a new country meant starting from scratch in many ways. Daunted by the high costs of education, Sharna sought out no-cost opportunities to further her learning. Through Verizon's free skill-development programs, she earned certifications in programming, leadership and communication, and workplace diversity.

Those courses strengthened her technical foundation and confidence, helping prepare her to pursue a master's degree in computer science, with a focus on AI, in 2025. Sharna's experience reflects the goal of Verizon AI Skills for America, which offers free AI training and certifications to help people build skills for an AI-driven workplace.



Sharna has been intentional about her educational journey since she's been in the United States. Through Verizon's skill-development programs, she has earned a certification in leadership and communication from Harvard University, a diversity certification from Rice University, as well as a certification in Python programming.



“It was a great opportunity to take these certification courses free of cost while developing both my technical and professional skills,” Sharna says.“Completing the leadership and workplace diversity courses gave me confidence that I could succeed in graduate-level business coursework. The Python Programming Professional Certificate was also especially valuable because I believe it helped demonstrate to graduate admissions committees that I had the technical foundation needed to pursue graduate study in computer science or information systems.”

That foundation produced tangible results. A year after earning her certifications, Sharna was accepted into four out of the five data science, information systems and computer science graduate programs she applied to.

“That felt like a major accomplishment and gave me much more confidence in my academic and professional path,” she says. Sharna also presented two projects at her graduate program's annual conference-something she says she“never imagined” being able to do before.

Sharna now participates in her school's AI club and takes courses in knowledge-based AI and game AI. She also uses AI regularly to research course materials and polish her writing.

“[Using AI] can feel like having a knowledgeable buddy who can quickly provide useful information and point me toward credible sources, which saves a lot of time,” she says.

Sharna sees fluency with these tools and the development of AI capabilities as increasingly important for anyone who is entering the workforce.

“We are living in a time when AI is rapidly becoming part of how people work, learn and solve problems,” she explains.“AI can save a great deal of time and effort, and many businesses are increasingly looking for people who understand how to use these tools both effectively and responsibly.”

Sharna encourages anyone interested in AI to experiment with it, and credits Verizon's programs with giving her a structured way to learn and build confidence along the way.

“To someone considering Verizon's AI training and resources, I would say, go for it,” she says.“Learning these skills can open new possibilities, and you are unlikely to regret investing in your own development.”

Ready to build your AI skills? Verizon AI Skills for America offers free access to AI training, certifications and resources designed to help workers prepare for the evolving AI economy.

An individual user's experience may vary and results are not guaranteed.