AEG Presents Connects Students And Young Professionals To Career Opportunities Through Portola Music Festival Workforce Development Program

MENAFN - 3BL) Demonstrating the power of public-private partnerships to expand workforce opportunities, AEG Presents, in partnership with the City of San Francisco and NonPlus Ultra, welcomed 50 students and young professionals to its College Connection Program during the 2026 Portola Music Festival. The initiative provided participants with direct exposure to career pathways in live entertainment through mentorship, professional development and hands-on learning experiences.

Designed to help build the next generation of entertainment industry professionals, the day-long program offered participants behind-the-scenes access to one of the nation's premier music festivals while connecting them with industry leaders across multiple disciplines. Guided tours of the festival grounds, led by Goldenvoice Director of Festival Operations Tim Le, provided firsthand insight into the planning, operations and logistics required to produce a large-scale live event.

Participants also attended an industry panel featuring leaders from AEG Presents, Goldenvoice and the San Francisco Entertainment Commission, who shared career journeys and explored emerging opportunities across the live entertainment sector. Discussions highlighted the wide range of professions that support live events, including operations, marketing, production, partnerships, sales and community engagement.

To further support career readiness, students and young professionals participated in speed mentoring sessions with experts from merchandise, partner activations, sales, marketing and production. The experience also included individualized résumé reviews led by AEG Presents' Human Resources team and a networking luncheon designed to help participants build meaningful professional connections and expand their industry networks.

The program delivered measurable workforce outcomes, with 13 participants securing employment opportunities with the Portola Music Festival team in roles across Box Office, Guest Service and Marketing. Additional participants gained access to internship, mentorship and professional development opportunities through AEG Presents and its partners, extending the program's impact beyond the festival weekend.

"Live entertainment offers a wide range of rewarding careers, yet many young people are not aware of the opportunities available to them. Through College Connection, we're helping bridge that gap by providing students and emerging professionals with direct access to industry leaders, practical experience and pathways to employment,” said Twana Simmons, DEI Business Partner, AEG Presents.“We're proud to partner with the City of San Francisco and community stakeholders to help develop the next generation of talent and create greater access to careers in our industry."

The College Connection Program reflects AEG Presents' ongoing commitment to expanding access to opportunity and investing in the future workforce. By bringing together industry leaders, government partners and community stakeholders, the initiative helps remove barriers to entry while creating pathways for students and emerging professionals to explore meaningful careers in the live entertainment industry.

Through programs like College Connection, AEG Presents continues to strengthen local communities, support workforce development and help cultivate a diverse pipeline of talent prepared to shape the future of live entertainment.

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