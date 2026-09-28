Investing In The Systems Behind The Energy Transition

MENAFN - 3BL) by Lionella Pezza, Domini Impact Investments

Building a sustainable economy requires investing in the companies and systems that enable change. Today, Domini's research increasingly focuses on those systems. The transition to a low-carbon economy and sustainable energy is not driven by any single sector. Renewable energy generation is essential, but it depends on a network of technologies, infrastructure, and capital flows that make scale possible.

Consider wind energy. Domini invests in Vestas Wind Systems, a global leader that has helped expand renewable power generation worldwide.

But generating renewable electricity is only part of the equation. An electrified, low-carbon economy depends on technologies that are less visible but equally indispensable.

Semiconductors are one such example. Modern energy systems, from wind turbines and solar installations to smart grids, storage, and efficiency technologies, rely on increasingly advanced electronic components. Without them, scaling renewable energy would not be feasible.

This is one reason Domini invests in Monolithic Power Systems. The company designs high-performance power-management semiconductors that make electronic systems smaller, more efficient, and less wasteful. Its chips are used across renewable energy infrastructure - from solar power to wind turbines to battery storage - where they help convert and control electricity with minimal loss.

Technology alone, however, cannot deliver the transition. Capital is equally critical. Building renewable energy infrastructure, modernizing grids, and scaling clean transportation require significant and sustained investment.

Read her full article here-

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