Subaru Launches New Subiecrew Program To Expand And Localize Enthusiast Community Engagement

MENAFN - 3BL) CAMDEN, N.J., September 28, 2026 /3BL/ - Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced SubieCrew, a reimagined ambassador and owner engagement program that brings passionate Subaru enthusiasts together through local communities, shared experiences, and purpose. Building on more than a decade of owner advocacy, SubieCrew introduces a hyperlocal, chapter-based model that gives ambassadors new ways to connect people, create experiences and make an impact where they live and drive.

Powered by nearly 700 ambassadors, 50 new SubieCrew chapters will be established nationwide. Each chapter will be led by a group of SubieCrew Ambassadors including a Chapter Lead, a Director, and a group of specialized ambassador teams selected at the chapter's founding, bringing a fuller, more dynamic mix of talent and personalization to every local crew of members. Ambassadors lead events and activities with support from SOA and its national retailer network, along with thousands of active volunteers. Each chapter will help develop events and experiences that incorporate the Subaru Love Promise® pillars, turning shared passions into meaningful community action. Ambassadors will also receive special access to events, product development opportunities and perks with partner brands such as complimentary SiriusXM radio.

The redesign is grounded in research that shows how today's owners crave real-world connection. A majority of Gen Z and Millennial consumers feel digitally exhausted and are actively seeking more in-person experiences. Subaru owners already have extraordinary passion for the brand, the things they love and the communities they call home. SubieCrew gives that passion greater structure, resources and reach, creating new opportunities for owners to turn their individual interests and talents into collective local impact.

Joseph Pawlicki, Owner Loyalty Manager, Subaru of America, Inc:“Our owners are our greatest advocates, and we're incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm our ambassadors bring to the Subaru community. We are thrilled to amplify their passion and welcome even more new members into the SubieCrew community by creating unique opportunities for owners and enthusiasts to connect, make an impact, and enjoy meaningful benefits and rewards along the way, all while helping to shape what's next for the Subaru family.”

To reimagine and launch SubieCrew, Subaru partnered with Motive, a culture-driven creative agency, alongside digital transformation agency Wondersauce, both part of the Project Worldwide network. The result is a multifaceted campaign reaching owners through both an enhanced digital presence and experiential event activations.

Through a new web app, SubieCrew Ambassadors will create and manage their own local events, complete with group participation goals and real-time RSVP tracking, making it easier than ever to rally a crowd. From larger flagship gatherings tied to major Subaru initiatives including new vehicle launches, to hosting pet adoptions and community cleanups, to Cars & Coffee meetups and trailhead gatherings, ambassadors are turning their everyday passions into organic, welcoming gatherings for fellow owners.

SubieCrew creates even more ways for Subaru fans and owners to get involved. Subaru encourages enthusiasts to join their local chapter, attend an upcoming event, and share ideas to help shape their SubieCrew community. As SubieCrew Members, they can discover ambassador-led events, take part in special experiences at select gatherings and connect with fellow Subaru enthusiasts nationwide. For more information and to join SubieCrew, visit thesubiecrew.

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About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $357 million to causes that Subaru and its customers care about, and Subaru employees have logged more than 130,000 volunteer hours. Through these actions and more, Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place.

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About Motive

Motive is a creative community born at the center of culture, helping brands create and grow fandom through Hyperconnected CreativityTM. Across eight specialized studios, Motive combines strategy, creative, experience, content and community to turn cultural connection into meaningful brand participation. The full-service marketing and advertising agency – built on the mantra of chasing greatness – is brimming with a team that's unrelenting in pursuit of big ideas, unparalleled activations, and long-standing client relationships that continue to push the parameters of what's possible. Oh, and they're fun as hell to work with.

About Wondersauce

Wondersauce is a growth and digital transformation agency that helps brands rethink how they're discovered, how customers engage with them, and how the work behind them gets done. The fundamentals of growth haven't changed. But everything around the way brands operate is being reinvented. In the intelligence age, growth happens through transformation. Not all at once, but one meaningful shift at a time, with results you can point to. That's what Wondersauce was built to deliver. From category leaders to high-growth challengers, we build the infrastructure, intelligence, and experiences that allow that growth to happen.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]