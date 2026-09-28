From Caregiver To Engineer

MENAFN - 3BL) When Shawn Wei was 9 years old, hospitals became a regular part of his life.

His father was receiving throat cancer care at Kaiser Oakland Medical Center in California, and Wei spent hours in waiting rooms and hallways. He was drawn to the medical equipment around him.

Today, that curiosity has grown into a passion for healthcare technology. This fall, Wei, a recent high school graduate from Berkeley, California, will begin studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Southern California as a recipient of a Medtronic Spark Scholarship.

Behind that achievement is a story of resilience and service.

When he was around 8 years old, the apartment where he lived burned down in a roofing accident, leaving his family homeless. They moved between temporary homes until they settled into the house where they live today.

About a year after the fire, his father received his cancer diagnosis.

During his father's illness, Wei's mother spent much of her time at the hospital caring for him. That left Wei responsible for many day-to-day tasks at home, including caring for his younger sister.

“It was a really maturing experience for me,” he said about looking after his sister.“It made me, for the first time, focus on someone who just wasn't me. It's led to a lot of my passion and purpose for caring for others and being there when they don't have someone else.”

While their new house was being built, they lived without electricity, gas or furniture, spending their nights in sleeping bags in the only fully enclosed room.

His father passed away the following year, when Wei was 10 years old. He remembers his dad as an outgoing, curious man who loved learning and trying new things.

Wei's interest in health and technology, sparked in hospital hallways, deepened in high school, where he joined the robotics team and took Advanced Placement Biology.

Outside the classroom, he learned how to repair bikes through a community organization near the Berkeley Marina. He repaired bikes and provided them to people who needed them.

He also worked as a lifeguard. Last summer, he assisted a panicked child in the pool and a swimmer who had a heart attack in the locker room.

By his junior year of high school, he realized he wanted a career that directly helped people.

“I knew I wanted to do something engineering-related, but I also wanted it to have a purpose,” he said.

Healthcare technology felt like the natural intersection of those interests.

Even with strong college acceptances, finances were a major concern. Wei originally planned to attend community college and transfer later to reduce costs.

Then he received an email informing him that he had been selected for the Medtronic Spark Scholarship, which made it possible for him to attend USC from the start.

“I was ecstatic,” he recalled.“My mom was pretty proud.”

The program supports students beyond tuition through mentorship, career guidance, professional development opportunities, and meaningful industry connections.

“What's really valuable to me is the network-building opportunities this scholarship offers,” he said.“Relationships are something that you can't put a price tag on.”

As he prepares for college, Wei is excited to meet people from different backgrounds and explore new opportunities. In the long term, he hopes to work in healthcare technology, particularly in design and product development.

“Probably the most personally motivating thing for me would be work related to cancer research or treatment improvements,” he said.

Looking back, Wei appreciates the path that brought him here.

“Those experiences have matured me and prepared me to step in when necessary and be there for people who need help,” he said.“That's something I'm proud of.”

To learn more about the Medtronic Spark program and scholarship recipients, visit medtronicspark/scholarshi.

Applications for the next round of Medtronic Spark scholarships open Oct. 26. Share this opportunity with students like Wei who could benefit from support as they pursue their goals.