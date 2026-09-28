Qatar To Host First Edition Of Trading Card And Collectibles Convention

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CardzCon 2026 - Qatar's first large-scale trading card and collectibles convention - will take place in October.

The event will bring together collectors, players, vendors, and creators under one roof on October 9 at Sheraton Grand Doha.

The two-day event will feature more than 70 international vendors, live activations and more.



A one-day standard ticket is priced at QR25 for adults and QR15 for children aged 5 to 15, while entry for children under five is free. A two-day pass is also available for QR45 and can be purchased through Platinumlist.

The gates will open from 3pm on October 9 and at 12pm on October 10, with the venue remaining open until 10pm on both days. Organisers said tickets can be transferred to another fan in case of a change in plans.