Qatar To Host First Edition Of Trading Card And Collectibles Convention
Doha, Qatar: CardzCon 2026 - Qatar's first large-scale trading card and collectibles convention - will take place in October.
The event will bring together collectors, players, vendors, and creators under one roof on October 9 at Sheraton Grand Doha.
The two-day event will feature more than 70 international vendors, live activations and more.
A one-day standard ticket is priced at QR25 for adults and QR15 for children aged 5 to 15, while entry for children under five is free. A two-day pass is also available for QR45 and can be purchased through Platinumlist.
The gates will open from 3pm on October 9 and at 12pm on October 10, with the venue remaining open until 10pm on both days. Organisers said tickets can be transferred to another fan in case of a change in plans.
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