'Your Ghosts Are Mine' Exhibition Extended In Santiago Until November 1 As Years Of Culture Legacy Interest Grows

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Santiago, Chile and Doha, Qatar: Your Ghosts Are Mine: Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices has been extended at Centro Cultural La Moneda in Santiago, Chile until November 1, 2026. The critically acclaimed exhibition has brought film and video art from Qatar's collections to audiences in Chile, continuing the cultural exchange established during the 2025 Years of Culture partnership.

Your Ghosts Are Mine has drawn a thoughtful response in Chile for the way its stories of migration, exile and memory resonate with the country's own history and landscapes. To date, it has drawn over 15,000 visitors. The extension also follows the recent visit to Santiago by Qatar Museums Chairperson and Years of Culture Founder HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani as part of a Years of Culture legacy tour to Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Her visit brought renewed attention to the exhibition and to the relationships between Qatar and Chile that continue beyond the Years of Culture partnership year.

Alejandra Valenzuela, Executive Director of Centro Cultural La Moneda, said:“The Your Ghosts Are Mine exhibition aligns with one of our strategic objectives: bringing major exhibitions to Chile, featuring other cultures and significant artists, and engaging in cultural diplomacy that builds bridges between different countries and people. In this regard, extending the exhibition offers those who have not yet visited the chance to discover diverse perspectives and artistic expressions from other regions of the world, something we believe has the potential to enrich our outlooks and contribute to the development of our society.”

Zeina Arida, Director of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, said:“What has been especially meaningful and rewarding about bringing Your Ghosts Are Mine to Santiago is seeing the connections audiences make between stories that may at first seem far apart. This extension gives those encounters more space and allows the conversation begun through Years of Culture to continue.”

Catherine Grenier, Art Mill Museum Director of Concept, said: "Your Ghosts Are Mine is an ambitious attempt to reorganise the moving image's usual categories and to cross the lines of geopolitical borders, the boundaries between fiction and documentary, and the outmoded distinction between feature film and video art. It is part of the future Art Mill Museum's concept to consider that museums have a special role to play in fully integrating cinema at large into the history of art, as this exhibition of films illustrates”.

The Santiago presentation is the exhibition's first in Latin America, following presentations in Venice and Doha. The programme reflects Years of Culture's commitment to building relationships that extend beyond a single year, generating new projects, exchanges and opportunities for connection between Qatar, Chile and wider international audiences.

Your Ghosts Are Mine brings together extracts of more than 40 films and video installations from across the Arab world, Africa, and Southeast Asia, offering a poignant exploration of displacement, resilience, and community. The exhibition is produced by Qatar Museums and co-organised with Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Doha Film Institute and the future Art Mill Museum, in collaboration with Chile's Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage. It is curated by Matthieu Orléan.