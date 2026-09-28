Syria Embarks On Construction Of New Border Crossing With Turkiye

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: The Syrian General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs announced Monday the commencement of construction work on a new border crossing with Turkiye in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria.

In a statement, the authority said it had begun the necessary technical preparations to pave the freight yards and roads designated for service and commercial traffic inside the Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing.

The implementation of this project would help boost commerce and transportation and mitigate the overwhelming pressure on existing crossings, the statement said, adding that it would likewise shorten travel and transport times for passengers and trucks between the two countries.

The new crossing would be the seventh between the two countries, along with the Kasab, Bab Al Hawa, Bab Al Salameh, Al-Rai, Jarablus and Tal Abyad border crossings.