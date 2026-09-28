Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets AIIB President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with President and Chairman of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) HE Zou Jiayi and several Bank officials.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 11th Annual Meeting of the AIIB's Board of Governors.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the AIIB in infrastructure and ways to support and develop that cooperation, particularly in areas of common interest.