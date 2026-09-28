AIIB Board Of Governors' 11Th Annual Meeting Begins In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the auspices and in the presence of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the 11th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) commenced Monday morning under the theme "Tomorrow's Infrastructure: Impact and Innovation."

The meeting was attended by governors, senior officials, and partners from various countries around the world.

The annual meeting will explore ways to enhance the response of multilateral institutions, governments, and the private sector to growing infrastructure needs, with a focus on mobilizing private capital, deepening cooperation between institutions and markets, and supporting sustainable infrastructure projects.