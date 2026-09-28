Minister Of Finance Meets Egyptian Counterpart, President Of AIIB

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met today with Minister of Finance of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Ahmed Kouchouk, on the sidelines of the 2026 AIIB Annual Meeting.

During their meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the financial, economic, investment, and trade fields.

Both sides also exchanged views on key economic and investment developments and other matters of mutual interest.

HE Minister Al Kuwari also met with HE President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Zou Jiayi, on the margin of the Event.

Their meeting focused on bilateral cooperative relations and explored aspects of cooperation with regard to investments, finance, and the economy.

HE the Minister of Finance and HE President of AIIB also touched on topics of mutual interest.