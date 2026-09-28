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Chad's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Chad's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2026-09-28 02:07:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

N'Djamena: Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad HE Ahmat Kogri met on Monday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Chad HE Talib bin Mohammed Al Mankhas. The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

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The Peninsula

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