Chad's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Qatar's Ambassador

N'Djamena: Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad HE Ahmat Kogri met on Monday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Chad HE Talib bin Mohammed Al Mankhas. The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

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