Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Says Prior Approval Required For Fireworks, Lasers And High-Intensity Lights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) reminded individuals and organisations that activities involving fireworks, outdoor laser beams and high-intensity lights require prior assessment and approval from the authority.

QCAA said such activities could affect aircraft operations, air navigation services and pilots' vision, making an assessment necessary before they are carried out.

Activities subject to assessment include fireworks displays, high-intensity lights, outdoor laser beams and sky trackers.

Following its assessment, the authority may issue a no-objection to proceed, grant approval subject to operational conditions, or reject an application if the activity poses unacceptable risks to aviation safety.

QCAA also urged applicants to submit complete requests well ahead of the planned activity to allow sufficient time for assessment and coordination.

