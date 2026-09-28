Qatar Condemns Bombing Targeting Security Checkpoint In Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the bombing that targeted a security checkpoint in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan area, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, whatever the motives and reasons may be.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.