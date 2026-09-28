Amir Sends Condolences To Former Prime Minister Of Malaysia

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to former Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr. Mahathir Mohamadon the passing of his wife, Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

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