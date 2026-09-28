Softline Unveils Its Freshest Chapter Yet With A Contemporary Brand Refresh Across Lingerie, Athleisure And Outerwear

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Softline, from the house of Rupa & Company Limited, introduces a refreshed brand identity that marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for one of India's most trusted women's apparel brands. The transformation is led by refreshed collections across Lingerie, Athleisure and Outerwear. Designed with a contemporary visual language, the new identity reflects Softline's ambition to become more relevant to a new generation of consumers while strengthening the trust it has earned over the years.

Softline from the house of Rupa & Company Limited Unveils Its Freshest Chapter Yet with a Contemporary Brand Refresh Across Lingerie, Athleisure and Outerwear



Inspired by freshness, femininity and effortless everyday style, the refreshed identity brings together delicate floral motifs, vibrant colours and clean, contemporary lines that carry across the collections and create an immediate visual impact at retail.



The latest collections include Bras, Camisoles, Panties, Leggings and Pants, thoughtfully designed for women whose wardrobes move seamlessly between work, leisure, travel, fitness and everyday life. Each piece balances functionality with contemporary styling, allowing consumers to express their personal style without compromising on comfort.



Leading Softline into this exciting new chapter is Wamiqa Gabbi - an actor celebrated not only for her work on screen, but also for her distinctive personality, infectious energy and unmistakable sense of style. She brings a certain lightness to everything she does - expressive, spirited and full of life, while remaining grounded in her own sense of individuality. Her style reflects the same attitude: playful when she wants it to be, understated when the moment calls for it, and always unmistakably her own. It is this confidence without effort and exuberance without excess that makes Wamiqa such a natural fit for Softline.



Softline's new identity embraces a similar spirit. It is fresh, feminine, colourful and contemporary, but never disconnected from comfort and everyday life. The brand believes that feeling good is an essential part of looking good, and that fashion becomes truly personal when women have the freedom to wear it their way.



From relaxed everyday dressing to statement looks, she brings an effortless versatility to her style. She chooses pieces that allow her to move, express herself and feel comfortable in her own skin. Her appreciation for quality, considered fits and clothing that works with real life mirrors Softline's own approach to design.



For Softline, Wamiqa represents more than a face for the brand. She represents its new spirit.



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A spirit that is young yet assured, feminine yet free-spirited, expressive yet effortless.



As Softline evolves, Wamiqa brings that evolution to life connecting the brand's trusted heritage with the energy, optimism and individuality of the woman of today.



Vikash Agarwal, Director, Rupa & Company Limited, said,“Softline has always stood for quality, comfort and trust. As fashion preferences continue to evolve, we believe the brands consumers choose should evolve with them. This refresh is our way of bringing new energy to Softline while staying true to everything people have always loved about the brand. Every detail reflects our vision of creating a more contemporary and engaging experience for today's consumer. This is not just a new look for Softline. It is the beginning of a new journey for the brand.”



This launch reflects Softline's long-term vision of building a stronger presence across Lingerie, Athleisure and Outerwear by introducing products that align with changing lifestyles, evolving fashion preferences and everyday versatility. It reinforces the brand's commitment to continuous innovation while creating a more contemporary retail experience across every consumer touchpoint.



The refreshed Softline collections are now available across leading retail outlets and major e-commerce platforms across India.



About Rupa & Company Limited

Rupa & Company Limited is one of India's leading knitwear and lifestyle apparel companies, with a legacy of delivering quality, innovation and value since 1968. Its portfolio spans Innerwear, Casualwear, Athleisure and Lifestyle apparel for Men, Women and Kids. With a strong nationwide presence and a continued focus on innovation, the company remains committed to creating products that evolve with the changing needs of Indian consumers.