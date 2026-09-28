Pepe Jeans London Marks Bengaluru Expansion With Three Upgraded New Experience Stores In One Day

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pepe Jeans London, the global denim and lifestyle brand, marked a significant milestone in its India retail expansion with the opening of Three Upgraded New Experience stores across Bengaluru on September 25. The stores, located at Phoenix Marketcity White Field, Indiranagar 100 feet road and HSR Layout, opened simultaneously, bringing the brand's latest collections and denim proposition to consumers across three key neighbourhoods in the city.

Pepe Jeans London Marks Bengaluru Expansion with Three Upgraded, New Look Stores in One Day

The new stores offer an extensive range for men, women and boys wear, bringing together Pepe Jeans' denim heritage with contemporary everyday styles. The collections include the brand's signature denim, shirts, t-shirts and more with denim innovations like Shiruku and Powerflex ranges, alongside a wider selection of casualwear designed for everyday dressing.



Speaking about the Bengaluru expansion, Rakesh Jallipally, CEO – Pepe Jeans London (India), said,“Bengaluru has always been an important market for us, and opening three stores in the city on the same day allowed us to create something much bigger than individual store launches. We wanted consumers to experience the Pepe Jeans spirit across the city, and the new upgraded look marks an important phase in improving customer experience while they shop for fashion. These stores strengthen our retail presence and give our consumers greater access to our denim, casualwear and everyday styles. As we continue to expand our retail network across India, Bengaluru is an important part of that journey.”



The three-store opening comes as Pepe Jeans London continues to accelerate its retail expansion across India. The brand now has 200+ stores across the country and plans to add another 100 stores in the next 18 months, strengthening its presence across established as well as emerging markets.



With its Bengaluru expansion, Pepe Jeans London continues to focus on creating high-visibility, experiential retail moments alongside a growing physical footprint, bringing its global denim heritage and contemporary fashion offering closer to Indian consumers.



About Pepe Jeans London

Pepe Jeans London was born on London's iconic Portobello Road in 1973. Today, over 50 years later, the brand remains devoted to its initial mantra and pledge to create the world's most exciting denim-led fashion. The diversity and mix of cultures that define the city of London also define the Pepe Jeans personality, providing a constant source of inspiration for the women's, men's, and junior collections. Music, Culture, Fashion, London, and Denim, that's what Pepe Jeans is all about.