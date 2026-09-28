Oriflame Targets India As Its Largest Global Market By 2030

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Oriflame, the Swedish holistic beauty and wellbeing brand, is targeting India to become its largest market globally by 2030, with the country expected to contribute one in every four euros of the company's global revenue, up from around one in every ten euros today. As part of this ambition, the company plans to add 10 lakh new Beauty Entrepreneurs by 2030, further expanding its direct-selling network across the country.

Left Kenneth Benaim Campbell, Right Orkun Gul



The ambition marks a significant expansion in the role India is expected to play in Oriflame's global business. The company plans to build on its current presence of Oriflame Leaders across 517 towns and cities, with the next 500 towns and cities, particularly across Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations, forming an important part of its expansion strategy. Oriflame also aims to add 10 lakh new Beauty Entrepreneurs by 2030, significantly expanding its direct-selling network and taking its products and entrepreneurship opportunity to more consumers and communities across the country.



India's next phase of growth builds on more than 30 years of Oriflame's presence in the country. With rising consumer demand beyond major metros, increasing participation of women in the workforce and growing adoption of digital tools, the company sees significant headroom to expand its beauty and wellbeing proposition and its community of Beauty Entrepreneurs.



At the heart of Oriflame's model is its Beauty Entrepreneur community, with more than 80% of Brand Partners in India being women. The company aims to create opportunities for Brand Partners to build an additional source of income through Beauty Entrepreneurship, supported by flexibility, training and digital tools. This model will remain central to Oriflame's expansion as it reaches new markets across India.



Kenneth Benaim Campbell, CEO and President, Oriflame, said,“India represents much more than a growth opportunity for Oriflame; it is becoming increasingly important to our global ambition. What makes the market particularly distinctive is the combination of a large and evolving consumer base, entrepreneurial energy and a strong appetite for beauty and wellbeing. Our role now is to build on the foundation we have created over three decades and unlock the full potential of the market, while ensuring that India becomes an increasingly important contributor to Oriflame's global future.”



India's growing strategic importance could extend beyond the domestic market. Oriflame is strengthening its manufacturing capabilities in India through recent partnerships such as Akums, while exploring opportunities to further scale local production and potentially serve select international markets from the country.



Oriflame will continue to strengthen its beauty and wellbeing portfolio while investing in the tools, training and technology that enable Beauty Entrepreneurs to build their businesses. The company will use digital capabilities to strengthen discovery, engagement and business development, while retaining trust, personal recommendation and community at the heart of its direct-selling model.



Orkun Gul, Chief Commercial Officer, Oriflame, said,“India is a market where beauty is deeply personal, and where trust and recommendation continue to play an important role in how consumers discover and choose products. This creates a strong foundation for Oriflame's model, but the opportunity also requires us to keep evolving with the consumer. Our focus will be on combining the strength of personal relationships with better digital experiences, relevant products and stronger commercial capabilities, so that our Beauty Entrepreneurs can serve consumers in ways that are increasingly seamless, local and relevant.”



As Oriflame looks towards 2030, India is expected to play a substantially larger role in its global business. The company will build on its 30-year foundation in the country to expand its consumer and Beauty Entrepreneur communities, deepen its geographic reach and explore opportunities for India to contribute to Oriflame's global growth.



About Oriflame

As a globally renowned beauty and wellbeing company, Oriflame has empowered individuals since 1967 through its diverse portfolio of high-quality, innovative, and sustainable beauty and wellbeing products. It operates in over 60 markets.



Oriflame operates through a modern social selling model, enabling over 3 million Beauty Entrepreneurs and members worldwide to become beauty industry insiders through a 'Plug and Play' micro-entrepreneurship model. Oriflame's product range spans skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, personal care, and nutritional supplements, all crafted with care to promote holistic wellbeing. Oriflame continues to make a positive impact on communities worldwide and has been named a European Climate Leader by the Financial Times and Statista for the past five years.



In India, Oriflame continues to build opportunities for women to achieve financial independence while promoting holistic wellbeing.



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