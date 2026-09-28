(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India's leading packaged drinking water company, has announced a partnership with Racing Promotion Private Limited (RPPL), becoming the Official Hydration Partner of F4 and the Indian Racing League (IRL). Covering six rounds of F4 and four rounds of IRL, the association marks Bisleri's entry into India's growing motorsport ecosystem, connecting the brand with high-performance racing, speed, endurance and precision.

Bisleri International becomes Official Hydration Partner of F4 and the Indian Racing League

As part of the partnership, Bisleri will bring its hydration proposition to the race-day experience through on-ground hydration support, product integration, brand activations and dedicated hydration zones across race and festival environments. Bisleri logo will feature on both sides of the race car sidepods, on the sleeves of driver racing suits and Festival kits, along with on-ground brand visibility. The partnership will also bring Bisleri closer to professional drivers, racing personalities and a young, aspirational audience.

The partnership will extend into digital and content integration across the racing calendar, including driver-led social media content, short-form videos, race-day and behind-the-scenes content, along with digital amplification around F4 and IRL race rounds.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said,“We're thrilled to partner with Racing Promotion Private Limited as the Official Hydration Partner of F4 and the Indian Racing League. This association strengthens Bisleri's presence across India's evolving motorsport landscape and adds to our broader sports marketing programme, as we continue to champion hydration globally and create exciting engagement opportunities for our consumers.”

Mr. Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), commented,“We are delighted to renew our partnership with Bisleri as the Official Hydration Partner of the Indian Racing Festival for the 2026 season. The success of our association last year demonstrated the strong synergy between two brands that are committed to performance, innovation and engaging with a young, dynamic audience. As we enter an exciting new season, we look forward to building on this partnership through innovative fan experiences and meaningful initiatives that take the IRF experience beyond the racetrack. Bisleri's continued support is an important part of our journey as we look to make motorsport more accessible, engaging and relevant to audiences across India.”

The partnership further strengthens Bisleri's growing footprint across Indian sport, reaffirming the brand's commitment to hydration, performance and India's evolving motorsport landscape.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit .