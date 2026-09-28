S. Dinesh Kumar Appointed Chairman Of TNPL Governing Council

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has completed the election process for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Governing Council, with Mr. S. Dinesh Kumar and Mr. V. V. Sankapani elected unopposed to the two positions. Mr. Dinesh Kumar has been appointed Chairman of the TNPL Governing Council following the TNCA Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2026.



S Dinesh Kumar, Chairman, TNPL



The TNCA's General Elections for the 2025–2028 term were held in November 2025, with the association's key office-bearer positions decided through that process. At the time, the TNPL Governing Council continued to be constituted through nomination, with Mr. S. Balakrishna and Mr. Yusuf Y. Laila serving on the Council for the 2025–26 season. The current election represents a change in this process, with the two positions now being filled through an electoral process.



Mr. Dinesh Kumar brings extensive experience in cricket and cricket administration in Tamil Nadu. He has previously served as a member of the TNPL Governing Council, a Tamil Nadu age-group selector for the Under-19, Under-14 and Under-12 teams, and on the TNCA League Sub-Committee for approximately five years. His experience across these roles has given him exposure to various facets of Tamil Nadu's cricketing ecosystem, including player development, selection and league administration.



As Chairman, Mr. Dinesh Kumar will lead the Governing Council as the TNPL continues to strengthen its sporting structure, player development and administration, while expanding its commercial potential and position within Indian domestic cricket.



With the completion of the election process, Mr. S. Dinesh Kumar and Mr. V. V. Sankapani will serve as members of the TNPL Governing Council, with Mr. Dinesh Kumar taking on the role of Chairman.