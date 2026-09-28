Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi Empowers Navi Mumbaikars With Life-Saving CPR Skills Through 'Har Ghar Hero' Initiative

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi - A Fortis Network Hospital (a part of the IHH Healthcare multinational network) - took the 'Har Ghar Hero' initiative a step further, expanding the community CPR initiative to turn even more Navi Mumbaikars into first responders in their own homes & neighbourhoods. Moving beyond the hospital's walls, the initiative reached residential societies, schools and colleges, corporate organizations, and Ganpati pandals across the city, empowering ordinary citizens to recognize a cardiac arrest, act in the critical first moments, and perform basic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) that can mean the difference between life and death.

Team from Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi Navi Mumbai training members of Shivtej Ganpati Pandal, Sanpada in life-saving CPR skills under the 'Har Ghar Hero' initiative

Planned around the Ganpati festival, when lakhs of people came together across community spaces, the initiative leveraged these gatherings to build greater awareness around emergency preparedness and the importance of timely CPR intervention. Through its outreach across Navi Mumbai, the programme directly engaged approximately 25,000 people, extending CPR awareness and basic life-saving knowledge to residents, students, employees and community members.

With a population of over 15 lakh residents, Navi Mumbai is among the fastest-growing urban centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, underscoring the need for stronger community-level emergency preparedness. Most cardiac arrests occur outside hospital settings, often at home, where the first few minutes can significantly influence outcomes before professional medical assistance arrives. Against this backdrop, and with bystander CPR rates in India remaining low at approximately 1.3–9.8 per cent, 'Har Ghar Hero' initiative helped take practical CPR awareness directly into spaces where Navi Mumbaikars live, study and work. By improving familiarity with basic emergency response and encouraging timely action, the program strengthened confidence and preparedness among community members to respond during critical medical emergencies.

The sessions conducted across Navi Mumbai focused on helping participants recognise the signs of a cardiac emergency, understand the importance of seeking medical assistance immediately, and learn the basic steps involved in CPR. As part of the Ganpati outreach, the hospital covered prominent community locations including Vashi Cha Ganjraj (and Navi Mumbai Cha Raja (Vashi, Sec 17), Juinagar Cha Raja, Friends Group Seva Sanstha and nearby pandals, Shri Ganesh Mitra Mandal - Koparkhairane (Sec 10), Sarvajanik Utkarsh Mitra Mandal - Koparkhairane (Sec 9), Ichapurti Ganesh Mandal - Sanpada, and Sonar Cha Raja, among others. Through practical demonstrations and community interactions, the programme equipped participants with basic life-saving knowledge to help them respond appropriately during the critical first few minutes of a cardiac emergency until professional medical assistance arrived.

The residential outreach programme covered Moraj Residency - Palm Beach Road, Sanpada; FAM CHS, Kalash Udyan CHS and Balaji Garden CHS - Koparkhairane; and Himachal CHS - Vashi. Educational institutions also formed an important part of the initiative, with CPR awareness sessions conducted for students and staff at Navi Mumbai Vidyalaya (English Medium), SIES College, Tilak College and Anjuman-I-Islam College, extending emergency preparedness and basic life-saving knowledge to younger members of the community.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Ashutosh Pandey, Facility Director, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, said,“A cardiac emergency can occur anywhere. Studies show that immediate CPR can improve a person's chances of survival two to three times. Through 'Har Ghar Hero', we were able to take CPR awareness directly into communities and help address the hesitation and uncertainty that often accompany a medical emergency. Ganpati celebrations gave us an effective platform to engage with people where they naturally came together and reinforce the importance of timely action. The response to the initiative has strengthened our larger objective of building a community where more citizens have the knowledge and confidence to take the right first steps when every minute matters.”

To ensure that the programme continues beyond the 10-day Ganpati festival, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi will conduct focused CPR training sessions at the hospital every Sunday from 4 pm to 5 pm throughout October 2026. Participants who complete the training will receive CPR certification. To register, contact +91 86579 58482

Through 'Har Ghar CPR Hero', Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi aims to progressively expand the number of CPR-aware citizens in Navi Mumbai and encourage emergency preparedness as a community responsibility, not just that of healthcare providers.

About Fortis Healthcare Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 36 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 12 states and union territories. The Company's network comprises over 6,150 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs.

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About IHH Healthcare (“IHH”)

IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court. Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye, India and Greater China, our 70,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 140 healthcare facilities, including more than 80 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care. In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world's most trusted healthcare services network.

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