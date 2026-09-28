New Visa Restriction Policy To Promptly Resolve International Parental Child Abduction Cases

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Protecting American children abducted across international borders and reuniting them with their parents is a top priority for the Trump Administration. When foreign government officials, judges, judicial administrators, law enforcement officials, and others intentionally obstruct the prompt resolution of these cases, they prolong family separations and block the return of children to the United States.

Today, I am announcing a new policy to restrict visa issuance to individuals responsible for, or complicit in, impeding the prompt resolution of international parental child abduction cases, as well as their immediate family members. This policy gives the Department a new accountability tool to press non-compliant countries to meet their obligations. The policy includes individuals who intentionally fail to implement or comply with laws, policies, or court orders to resolve these cases and return children to their country of habitual residence.

The Department proactively works to prevent abductions and facilitate the quick and safe and return of abducted children to their country of habitual residence. This policy will add another tool under U.S. law to promote accountability when countries fail to meet their obligations under international law. We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all American children.

These actions are being taken pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.