Studio 6 Plus Continues Expansion With New Horn Lake, Mississippi Development

Creative Constructions LLC expands its extended-stay presence in Horn Lake, MS following continued success in the market

G6 Hospitality, parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, today announced the continued expansion of Studio 6 Plus with a new-construction hotel planned for Horn Lake, Mississippi a suburb of Memphis in partnership with Creative Constructions LLC.

The Horn Lake property will bring the Studio 6 Plus new-construction extended-stay model to the greater Memphis-area market, combining a purpose-built guest experience with a development and operating model centered on efficiency, technology and long-term owner performance.

Studio 6 Plus was introduced by G6 Hospitality in April 2026 as a new-construction extended-stay brand designed around the evolving needs of travelers staying for longer periods. Anchored by the brand promise “Live, Where You Stay,” the concept combines full-kitchen guestrooms, generous storage and functional living spaces with an efficient, technology-enabled operating model.

Digital check-in is central to the guest experience, allowing routine transactions to be handled through technology while the hotel's Ambassador focuses on hospitality and guest needs. The philosophy behind the model is simple: Technology powers the experience; the Ambassador brings the human touch.

The Horn Lake development follows a series of growth announcements for Studio 6 Plus since the brand's April launch. In May, G6 Hospitality announced an agreement with Natson Hotel Group for 18 Studio 6 Plus properties across key U.S. growth markets. Earlier this month, the company announced a five-hotel development commitment with Kautilya Group, beginning with two hotels in the Hartford, Connecticut market and marking the brand's entry into the Northeast.

Together, the developments reflect G6 Hospitality's strategy of expanding Studio 6 Plus through relationships with experienced owners and developers who understand both their markets and the extended-stay customer.

About G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality LLC, part of the PRISM portfolio, is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership.

Contact

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality

[email protected]

+1 (631) 460-5060

