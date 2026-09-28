Roughly two-thirds of the world's population lacks access to basic imaging technology, and the radiologist workforce gap is just as stark. Nanox brings together Nanox, Nanox, Nanox, Nanox, USARAD Holdings and Nanox Health IT as part of its broader imaging ecosystem. Commercial activity is beginning to build, with second-quarter revenue of $4.2 million. Advanced medical imaging has transformed diagnosis, yet access to it remains remarkably uneven. Roughly two-thirds of the world's population lacks access to basic imaging technology, a figure widely attributed to the World Health Organization, and the workforce gap is just as stark: an estimated 1.9 radiologists per million people in low-income countries against 97.9 per million in high-income countries. Access challenges persist in developed markets as well, where geography, cost and infrastructure determine where advanced imaging can economically operate.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) is approaching that problem from a different direction. Rather than building another high-end system for major hospitals, Nanox is assembling an integrated platform intended to extend medical imaging into outpatient facilities, clinics and other settings where conventional advanced imaging infrastructure is difficult to justify.

Nanox: Expanding Access to 3D Imaging

At the center of the platform is Nanox, an FDA-cleared multi-source digital tomosynthesis system built around the company's proprietary digital X-ray source technology. The system is designed to produce 3D tomosynthesis images and support advanced imaging in a range of clinical environments, while Nanox continues to emphasize lower barriers to adoption through...

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