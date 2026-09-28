BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL) Takes Factory-Built Construction Model Into The Data Center Market

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The company has unveiled a Server Pod design concept aimed at demonstrating how its factory could be used to manufacture custom enclosures for AI and cloud-computing infrastructure. BOXABL is not currently manufacturing or selling Server Pods; the concept is intended to attract data center developers and equipment companies for potential custom projects. JLL projects approximately 100 gigawatts of new global data center capacity could come online between 2026 and 2030, requiring as much as $3 trillion in investment. BOXABL believes factory assembly could address some of the industry's construction constraints, particularly rising costs and lengthy deployment timelines. The company's conceptual designs range from compact 10-foot and 20-foot units to larger 40-foot configurations and a proposed 2,500-square-foot“Server Tron.” The initiative gives BOXABL a potential avenue to apply its manufacturing infrastructure beyond its core housing business and into a rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market.

BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL), an innovative technology company transforming the housing market with its modular building systems, is testing the boundaries of its factory-built construction model with a new concept aimed at one of the fastest-growing infrastructure markets: data centers. The company unveiled its Server Pod concept on August 20, presenting a series of factory-assembled enclosure designs intended to house AI and cloud-computing infrastructure ( ).

The announcement is not the launch of a new commercial product. BOXABL has not begun manufacturing Server Pods and is not offering them for sale. Instead, the company is using the concept to demonstrate what its existing factory infrastructure could...

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About BOXABL

Since its inception in 2017, BOXABL has raised over $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is dedicated to transforming the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfold on-site in under an hour. The company is also developing stackable and connectable modules designed

Cautionary Note Regarding the Business Combination and Capital Structure. BOXABL Inc. became a publicly traded company through a business combination with FG Merger II Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, completed in July 2026, with the shares beginning trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol BXBL on July 20, 2026. Companies that become public through special purpose acquisition transactions may be subject to risks including share price volatility, dilution, limited operating history as a public company, and redemption-related capital reductions. In July 2026 the Company filed a universal mixed shelf registration statement that would permit it to offer up to $500,000,000 of securities over time; any such issuance would be dilutive to existing holders. References to capital raised since inception and to the number of investors are as disclosed by the Company. Readers should review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at, including its periodic reports, in full.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including projections of market opportunity and market share, estimates of customer adoption, projections of development and commercialization costs and timelines, expectations regarding the Company's ability to execute its business model, the deployment of the Casita, the development and potential production of the Baby Box and of stackable and connectable modules, the pursuit of additional state regulatory approvals, expectations concerning relationships with customers, developers, strategic partners, suppliers, governments and regulatory bodies, and the potential for future projects. Such statements are generally identified by words such as“plan”,“project”,“will”,“estimate”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“target”,“continue”,“could”,“may”,“might”,“possible”,“potential” or“predict”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual circumstances, events, or results to differ materially, including manufacturing, supply chain, permitting, regulatory, financing, dilution, listing, competitive and market risks, and other risks identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Do not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this publication are made as of the date above and IBN undertakes no obligation to update them.

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