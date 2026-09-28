W15 Collection Celebrates International Recognition For Hanthana Estate And Ambuluwawa At World Travel Awards 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) W15 Collection has announced international recognition for two of its boutique hospitality properties, W15 Hanthana Estate and W15 Ambuluwawa, at the 2026 World Travel Awards, marking another milestone in the Sri Lankan hospitality group's development.

The recognition follows the 33rd annual World Travel Awards Asia, Oceania & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, held at CROSSROADS Maldives on 27 September 2026. The event brought together representatives from the international travel, tourism and hospitality industries to celebrate achievements across the region.

Hardy Jamaldeen, Chairman of W15 Collection, attended the ceremony and received the recognition on behalf of the group.

In a statement following the ceremony, Jamaldeen said the achievement reflected the collective commitment of the teams behind both properties and the group's ambition to develop distinctive hospitality experiences rooted in Sri Lanka's natural and cultural heritage.

“This recognition is a tremendous honour for W15 Collection and, most importantly, for the people behind these properties. Hanthana and Ambuluwawa are very different experiences, but both are rooted in what makes Sri Lanka extraordinary - our landscapes, heritage, culture and genuine hospitality,” Jamaldeen said.

The recognition highlights W15 Collection's approach to developing individualised boutique hospitality experiences, with each property designed to reflect the geographical, cultural and historical character of its location.

Located in the Hanthana mountain range near Kandy, W15 Hanthana Estate occupies a restored tea estate bungalow combining colonial-era architecture with contemporary accommodation and hospitality services.

Surrounded by tea plantations, forests and mountain landscapes, the property offers a secluded highland experience approximately 15 minutes from Kandy city. Its accommodation includes the original Stable Suite, Bungalow Suites and Executive Suites, complemented by curated experiences such as guided mountain walks, birdwatching, tea-estate excursions and traditional Sri Lankan cuisine.

The property was previously nominated for Asia's Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel at the 2025 World Travel Awards and was also shortlisted for Sri Lanka's Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel in 2026.

W15 Ambuluwawa, situated near the Ambuluwawa Tower in Gampola, offers a contrasting hospitality experience centred on the natural landscape of Sri Lanka's central highlands.

Combining boutique accommodation and dining with proximity to one of the country's recognisable hill-country attractions, the property reflects W15 Collection's strategy of developing hospitality experiences around destinations with distinctive geographical and cultural identities.

W15 Ambuluwawa was also nominated for Sri Lanka's Leading Boutique Hotel at the 2026 World Travel Awards.

Together, the two properties demonstrate the collection's emphasis on destination-led hospitality, offering experiences shaped by their individual surroundings rather than a standardised hotel model.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards recognises achievements across the international travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Its annual programme encompasses hotels, resorts, airlines, destinations and tourism organisations across multiple regions.

For W15 Collection, the recognition forms part of its broader ambition to develop a Sri Lankan hospitality brand with an international presence while maintaining its connection to local heritage and culture.

“Our objective has always been to build a Sri Lankan hospitality brand that can stand confidently alongside international names while remaining deeply connected to the character of the island. These awards give our team enormous pride and reinforce our belief that Sri Lanka has the talent, locations and stories to create truly world-class boutique hospitality,” Jamaldeen added.

The group continues to develop its portfolio across Sri Lanka, encompassing coastal, hill-country and urban destinations, with a focus on creating individual properties that reflect their surroundings and introduce visitors to the country's natural landscapes, cultural heritage and hospitality traditions.