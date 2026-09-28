Judicate West Appoints Three Longtime Executives As Co-Presidents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, today announced the appointment of three longtime executives to its Office of the President. Heidi Adams, Matthew Ferry and Nicole Sammartino King will serve as co-presidents, bringing more than 75 years of combined experience with the firm.

The appointments mark the next phase of leadership for Judicate West, building on the vision established by its founders and reflecting the firm's continued commitment to its clients, neutrals and employees.

Adams will serve as Co-President, Case Management; Ferry as Co-President, Information & Technology; and Sammartino King as Co-President, Operations. In their new roles, they will provide strategic direction across the organization while continuing to advance the high-touch, client-centered approach that has long defined Judicate West.

Together, Adams, Ferry and Sammartino King bring deep institutional knowledge and experience across key areas of the firm. Their collective leadership will support Judicate West as it builds on its strong track record while responding thoughtfully to the evolving needs of its clients, neutrals and the broader legal community.

“We are honored to lead Judicate West together and carry forward the legacy established over the past 33 years,” Adams, Ferry and Sammartino King said in a joint statement.“Each of us brings a distinct perspective and area of expertise, but we share a deep commitment to this organization and the people who have made it what it is. We look forward to working together to foster our culture, support our staff and neutrals, and uphold the level of service our clients have come to expect.”

As co-presidents, Adams, Ferry and Sammartino King will oversee the firm's long-term strategic priorities, including investments in technology and resources, professional development and support for its roster of neutrals, and the continued development of services and resources for clients throughout California's legal community.

About Judicate West

For more than 30 years, Judicate West has been one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm's successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Contact:

Melody Ghan

Judicate West

(714) 852-5189

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