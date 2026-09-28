Enserva Hosts Speakers Series With Alberta And Ontario Premiers To Discuss Canada's Energy And Economic Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier Danielle Smith and Premier Doug Ford join business leaders to examine how Canada can strengthen its energy security, economic competitiveness and position in global markets

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford joined business and energy leaders in Calgary for the 2026 Enserva Speaker Series at the TELUS Convention Centre. This event brought together two of Canada's largest provincial economies for a conversation about the country's energy and economic future.

“Canada is at an important crossroads, and the decisions we make today will shape our economic strength and energy security for decades to come,” said Gurpreet Lail, CEO, Enserva.“Bringing Premier Smith and Premier Ford together creates an important opportunity to look beyond provincial boundaries and focus on what Canada can accomplish when we work together to unlock our energy potential.”

With global trade relationships being reshaped and energy security becoming increasingly tied to national and economic security, Canada is facing important decisions about the infrastructure, investment, policy and partnerships needed to strengthen its position as a reliable global energy supplier.

“Canada has the energy, resources and expertise the world needs, and Alberta is ready to deliver,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.“By building the infrastructure we need to reach new markets, we can attract investment, create jobs and unlock even more opportunity across the country. Alberta and Ontario have a strong partnership, and when our provinces work together to grow our economies, all of Canada benefits.”

Under the theme, Build Canada Stronger – Powering Canada's Economic Future, the conversation explored the opportunities and challenges facing Canada as it looks to expand energy infrastructure, strengthen domestic economic ties and respond to growing demand from international markets and trusted allies.

“Working with partners like Premier Smith, we're building the critical Canadian energy infrastructure that will provide secure, reliable and affordable energy for Canadian families and businesses so that we can protect Canadian sovereignty,” said Premier Doug Ford.“Alberta and industry leaders, including Enserva, are at the heart of Ontario's plan to secure our energy sovereignty through projects like the Northern Shield Energy Corridor, which has the potential to move up to 800,000 barrels of Alberta oil a day so we can power Ontario's economy and export to Canadian allies and new markets around the world.”

The relationship between Alberta and Ontario is increasingly important as Canada looks to strengthen its domestic economy while responding to growing global demand for secure, reliable energy. Greater cooperation between provinces with significant energy production and demand can create new opportunities for investment, trade, infrastructure development and job creation across the country.

“Canada has the resources, expertise and workforce to be a global energy leader, but we need to turn that potential into action,” said Lail.“Enserva is proud to convene this conversation at a time when industry, governments and Canadians are looking for a clear path forward. Building Canada stronger means building the infrastructure, partnerships and policy certainty needed to compete and succeed on the world stage.”

This event brought together leaders from across Canada's energy sector, business community and government for a discussion focused on the decisions and partnerships that will help shape Canada's economic future.

About Enserva

Enserva is the voice of the Canadian energy services, supply and manufacturing sector and its vital workforce. Enserva advocates for its members to enable the continued innovation, technological advancement and in-field expertise needed to unleash Canadian energy to end global energy poverty. In 2022, the organization's brand evolved from the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) to Enserva. For more information about Enserva, visit

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