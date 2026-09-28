Studio 6 Plus Continues Expansion With New Horn Lake, Mississippi Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Creative Constructions LLC expands its extended-stay presence in Horn Lake, MS following continued success in the market









DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality, parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, today announced the continued expansion of Studio 6 Plus with a new-construction hotel planned for Horn Lake, Mississippi a suburb of Memphis in partnership with Creative Constructions LLC.

“We have already seen firsthand the strength and continued success of the extended-stay segment in the Horn Lake market,” said Ron Patel, Creative Constructions LLC.“That performance gave us the confidence to invest not just once, but in two extended-stay hotels in this market. We were looking to partner with a brand that has an owner-centric approach and a differentiated product designed around the needs of today's extended-stay guest. From the day we met with the G6 team, we knew Studio 6 Plus was the brand we wanted to partner with, and I'm excited to bring it to Horn Lake.”

The Horn Lake property will bring the Studio 6 Plus new-construction extended-stay model to the greater Memphis-area market, combining a purpose-built guest experience with a development and operating model centered on efficiency, technology and long-term owner performance.

Studio 6 Plus was introduced by G6 Hospitality in April 2026 as a new-construction extended-stay brand designed around the evolving needs of travelers staying for longer periods. Anchored by the brand promise “Live, Where You Stay,” the concept combines full-kitchen guestrooms, generous storage and functional living spaces with an efficient, technology-enabled operating model.

Digital check-in is central to the guest experience, allowing routine transactions to be handled through technology while the hotel's Ambassador focuses on hospitality and guest needs. The philosophy behind the model is simple: Technology powers the experience; the Ambassador brings the human touch.

“We see a clear opportunity for Studio 6 Plus in markets like Horn Lake. Ron's decision to bring an extended-stay through Studio 6 Plus to the market reflects the strength of the opportunity and confidence owners are placing in the model. As we expand the brand, we are focused on identifying markets with strong extended-stay demand and partnering with developers who have the local expertise and conviction to build for the long term. Horn Lake is another important step in that strategy,” said Nikhil Heda, Country Head, G6 Hospitality.

“I'm excited to continue our growth with Ron as we expand our footprint across the Greater Memphis area, particularly in Horn Lake, Mississippi, where we see strong projected demand for long-term stays,” said Krishna Paliwal, President, Midscale & Extended Stay, G6 Hospitality.“Studio 6 Plus gives experienced owners like Ron an opportunity to build on that proven demand with a new-construction product designed specifically for today's extended-stay guest,” Paliwal continued.“Our focus as we expand is on finding the right markets and partnering with owners who understand them. Ron and Creative Constructions bring exactly that local knowledge and operating experience.”

The Horn Lake development follows a series of growth announcements for Studio 6 Plus since the brand's April launch. In May, G6 Hospitality announced an agreement with Natson Hotel Group for 18 Studio 6 Plus properties across key U.S. growth markets. Earlier this month, the company announced a five-hotel development commitment with Kautilya Group, beginning with two hotels in the Hartford, Connecticut market and marking the brand's entry into the Northeast.

Together, the developments reflect G6 Hospitality's strategy of expanding Studio 6 Plus through relationships with experienced owners and developers who understand both their markets and the extended-stay customer.

About G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality LLC, part of the PRISM portfolio, is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership.

Contact

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality

...

+1 (631) 460-5060

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at