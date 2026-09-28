Hours Of Social Media Research, Done In Minutes: Youscan Upgrades Insights Copilot AI Agent For Social Listening

Insights Copilot by YouScan

Insights Copilot – AI-agent for social listening

Insights Copilot – Ask it anything about your brand & competitors

Launched in 2023, YouScan's Insights Copilot gets a major update: multi-step research, side-by-side brand comparison, trend spotting and evidence-backed reports

- Leonid Lytvynenko, CEO of YouScanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YouScan, an AI-powered social listening platform, has released a major update to Insights Copilot, its AI agent for analyzing social media conversations about brands. This is the fourth major update since Insights Copilot launched in 2023. Marketers, researchers and agencies can now compare competing brands side by side, give the agent complex multi-step research questions, and turn their findings into reports they can share with a single link.WHY BRANDS LISTEN TO SOCIAL MEDIAEvery day, people post online about what they bought, what disappointed them and what they wish existed. Social listening is the practice of collecting and analyzing these public conversations to understand what customers really think. The challenge is scale. One active brand can generate more posts in a week than a team could read in a month, and the signals that matter are buried in noise.WHAT IS INSIGHTS COPILOT?Insights Copilot is an AI agent built into the YouScan platform that does the reading for you. Users ask a question in plain language, the way they would ask a colleague. The agent analyzes the relevant social media posts and returns a structured answer with charts and key findings. Users can keep asking follow-up questions to refine the answer without starting over.Every finding links back to the original posts behind it, so users can open them and check the evidence for themselves instead of taking the AI's word for it. This approach, with verifiable references in every answer, has been central to Insights Copilot since its launch.✨ WHAT'S NEW IN THIS RELEASE1. Side-by-side brand comparison.Insights Copilot can now analyze several brands or topics in a single request. Users can compare a brand with all of its competitors on sentiment, share of voice, complaints, praise and more. Before this update, they had to run the same analysis for each brand and combine the results by hand.Example: "Which of our five competitors do customers like most this quarter, and why?"2. Multi-step research.For complex, open-ended questions, Insights Copilot now builds its own research plan, works through each step and returns a complete answer. It then suggests follow-up questions to take the analysis further.Example: "What do people use each brand in our category for, and which one performs best for the most demanding customers?"3. Filters set by request.Users can narrow an analysis simply by describing what they need, and Insights Copilot applies the right filters automatically, including source, country, sentiment, language and date range.Example: "Show me only negative TikTok posts from the US in the last 30 days."4. Shareable reports.Insights Copilot can turn a conversation into a structured report with an executive summary, charts and the supporting posts, then provide a link to share with colleagues, clients or executives. A report that used to take an afternoon to build in slides now starts with a single request.Example: "Turn this into a client-ready report on emerging trends in our category."⚡ HOW IT WORKS IN PRACTICEPicture a skincare brand that wants to know where it stands against five competitors. Before this update, answering that meant opening each brand's data separately, reading thousands of posts and building dashboards just to see who was ahead.With the new Insights Copilot, the researcher asks one question across all six brands. They get a side-by-side comparison of customer sentiment and see which brand people most associate with each skin concern. They can also spot which small trends are gaining momentum in different countries. A few minutes later, they can send the client a link to a finished report.WHO IT'S FORConsumer insights and market research teams can run cross-market and cross-category analysis in one place. Agencies can answer a client's question during a call and send the full report the same day. Brand and marketing teams can see how a campaign performed against competitors. PR and communications teams can track what is driving public sentiment and brief leadership before a problem escalates.The update takes over the most repetitive parts of social media research: filtering, scrolling and combining dashboards. That gives researchers more time to interpret the findings and decide what to do next.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS1. What is Insights Copilot?Insights Copilot is YouScan's AI agent for social listening. It analyzes social media conversations about brands, products and topics and answers questions in plain language, with every finding linked to the original posts.2. When was Insights Copilot launched?YouScan launched Insights Copilot in 2023. The current release is its fourth major update.3. How is it different from a general AI chatbot?Insights Copilot works directly with the social media data a company tracks in YouScan. Its answers are based on real posts, and users can open those posts to verify every finding.4. Do users need technical skills?No. Users ask questions in everyday language, and Insights Copilot sets the filters, runs the analysis and builds the report.ABOUT YOUSCANYouScan is an AI-powered social listening and consumer intelligence platform that helps brands and agencies understand what people say about them online. The platform combines industry-leading image recognition with tools for brand health tracking, competitor analysis, market research, crisis management and influencer discovery. Its product line includes Visual Insights, Audience Insights and Insights Copilot, the social listening AI agent YouScan introduced in 2023. Learn more at youscan.

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The New Insights Copilot: Ask Anything, Across Everything

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Hours of Social Media Research, Done in Minutes: YouScan Upgrades Insights Copilot – AI Agent for Social Listening News Provided By YouScan September 28, 2026, 17:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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